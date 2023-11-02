UAE family visit visa: No visa fee for children under 18; here’s how to apply

Abu Dhabi: With the festive season around the corner and those planning a family trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), here’s a good news for you.

In an effort to boost tourism in the country, the UAE family group tourist visa is free for children under 18, while normal charges apply to adult members.

As per a report by Khaleej Times, the offer is available through approved travel agencies inside and outside the UAE.

However, the travel agency may charge a service fee for children visa processing which can cost between 80 dirham (Rs 1,812) and 120 dirham (Rs 2,266).

Required documents of family

Passport copy

Passport-sized photograph

Visa duration

It is available for a stay of 30 or 60 days, which can be extended within the country.

“Family visas can be extended without leaving the country, children must pay a full visa fee, and extension within the country is not free,” Subair Thekepurathvalappil, senior manager for inbound and outbound operations at Regal Tours Worldwide was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

Visa cost for adult members

30-day visa cost from 350 dirham (Rs 6,800) to 500 dirham (Rs 11,334)

The cost of a 60-day visa cost from 500 dirham to 650 dirham (Rs 14,734), with service charges, including insurance, potentially costing from 130 dirham (Rs 2,946) to 170 dirham (3,853)

The initiative aims to encourage families to choose UAE as their holiday destination. This visa offer is not new, it was introduced two years ago.

The UAE’s tourism industry is forecast to grow further, thanks to many incentives the government is offering visitors.

Meanwhile, Dubai International Airport welcomed 41.6 million guests in the first half of 2023, exceeding figures for the same period in 2019.

In the first half of 2023, Abu Dhabi International Airport experienced a passenger traffic volume exceeding 10 million.