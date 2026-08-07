UAE employees to get three-day break for Prophet’s birthday

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has declared Friday, August 28, a paid public holiday for employees in the federal government and private sector to mark Prophet Muhammad’s birthday (Mawlid Al Nabawi).

The UAE Government Media Office announced the decision on Friday. Employees observing the Saturday-Sunday weekend will receive a three-day break from August 28 to 30, returning to work on Monday, August 31.

Also Read Kuwait tightens visit visa-to-residency conversion rules

The holiday falls just before the start of the 2026–27 academic year, with schools set to reopen on August 31.

عطلة المولد النبوي الشريف للجهات الحكومية الاتحادية والقطاع الخاص يوم الجمعة الموافق 28 أغسطس 2026.



The Prophet's Birthday holiday for the Federal Government and private sector will be observed on Friday, 28 August 2026. pic.twitter.com/t6ue8BphSw — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) August 7, 2026

Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was born in Makkah around 570 AD, although the exact Gregorian date of his birth is not known. Muslims worldwide observe his birth anniversary on the 12th day of Rabi’ Al Awwal, the third month of the Islamic Hijri calendar.

The occasion is observed through Quran recitations, religious sermons and gatherings reflecting on the Prophet’s life and teachings. As the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, the corresponding Gregorian date changes each year.

Prophet Muhammad’s birthday is among the UAE’s official public holidays. Under legislation introduced by the UAE Cabinet in 2025, public holidays—except Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha—may be moved to the beginning or end of the working week to enhance flexibility. This year’s Mawlid Al Nabawi holiday has therefore been designated for Friday, August 28.