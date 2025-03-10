UAE extends school registration for academic year 2025-2026

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced a one-week extension to the registration period for students enrolling in public schools for the 2025-2026 academic year.

This decision aims to provide parents with additional time to complete the necessary enrolment procedures for their children.

Also Read Teaching jobs in UAE: Ministry of Education to hire expats for multiple roles

The registration service applies to all educational stages, from kindergarten to 12th grade, across government schools nationwide. It covers several categories of students:

New admissions: First-time students entering kindergarten or first grade

Transfer students: Those transferring from private schools within the UAE or international schools abroad.