UAE: Filipino single mom gets Rs 22.68 lakh birthday gift from Mahzooz draw

A 43-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Filipino expat won the grand prize of Dirham 100,000 (Rs 22,68,323) in the Mahzooz’s 155th live draw.
The winner Yvonne matched five out of the six winning numbers in the weekly Triple 100 raffle draw.
Yvonne, who is a single working mother living in Sharjah, was announced as a winner of the draw on November 18 on her birthday.
When Mahzooz called Yvonne, she was overjoyed by excitement. Yvonne plans to wisely utilize her winnings to invest in real estate in the Philippines, and secure a small home for herself and her family.
Two Indians won Rs 22 lakh each
Besides Yvonne, two Indian nationals Jeevitha and Suresh also won Rs 22 lakh each in the Mahzooz draw.
A 32-year-old housewife living in India, Jeevitha, received the life-changing news while dropping her daughter at a drawing class.
Overwhelmed with excitement, she plans to use her winnings to start a business.
A 39-year-old Suresh, who works as an IT professional in Dubai, was elated to discover that he was a winner. He intends to settle his financial liabilities by utilizing a portion of his winnings.
The next Mahzooz live draw will be held on Saturday, November 25, at 9 pm (UAE time). Participants can register on the Mahzooz app and website and purchase a bottle of water for Dirham 35 (Rs 793).