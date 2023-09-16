UAE firm offers free money transfer to victims of disaster in Libya, Morocco

The United Arab Emirates (UAE’s) e& money, the fintech arm of e& group, is offering free money transfers to the loved ones affected by the natural disasters in Libya and Morocco.

The offer is valid until Saturday, September 30.

“e& money encourages its customers to take advantage of this free international money transfer service to contribute to relief efforts in Morocco and Libya and help alleviate the impact of the disaster on the affected communities,” the UAE firm said in a statement.

Our hearts are with #Libya! ❤️🇱🇾

Send unlimited free money transfers to your dear ones with the best rates.

The offer is valid till the end of September.#SupportLibya #MoneyTransfer pic.twitter.com/IFq0mq2CHc — e& money (@eandmoney) September 15, 2023

Supporting #Morocco every step of the way!🇲🇦

Do unlimited free money transfers to your loved ones in Morocco with the best rates.

The offer is valid till the end of September.#MoneyTransfers #SupportMorocco pic.twitter.com/HGWw8ACTbO — e& money (@eandmoney) September 13, 2023

On Wednesday, September 13, UAE’s telecommunications giant e& announced free calls from UAE networks to Libya.

UAE customers who are Libyan citizens will receive 30 free international minutes to call for a week until September 20, while all its roaming customers in Libya will benefit from unlimited outgoing minutes and 30 incoming minutes for six days.

More than 2,900 people are estimated to have died and more than 5,500 others were injured after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck central Morocco on Friday, September 8.

In the aftermath of Libyan floods, the death toll from devastating floods surpassed 11,000 while more than 10,000 were missing.