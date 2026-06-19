UAE gives 30-day grace period for visa overstay cases

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has announced a 30-day grace period for individuals previously exempted from visa overstay fines due to regional travel disruptions, allowing them to regularise their status or leave the country without penalties.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) said the grace period runs from June 10 to July 9, 2026.

The measure applies to visa holders, exit permit holders and former residents whose visas were cancelled but who were unable to leave the UAE because of airspace closures and flight suspensions linked to regional instability earlier this year.

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According to the ICP, the grace period provides affected individuals with a final opportunity to comply with UAE residency and immigration regulations. Those wishing to remain in the country can complete the necessary residency or employment procedures, while those planning to leave may do so through existing travel channels.

The authority said no additional action is required from those covered by the earlier exemption.

“The circumstances that necessitated the exemption from fines no longer exist in light of the stability currently prevailing in the region,” the ICP said.

The overstay fine exemption was introduced in March after travel disruptions prevented some residents and visitors from departing the UAE. The measure covered individuals who faced difficulties leaving the country because of airspace closures and suspended flights from February 28.

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The ICP said the exemption reflected the UAE’s humanitarian approach to supporting residents and visitors during emergencies and exceptional circumstances.

With regional conditions stabilising, the authority said the latest grace period is intended to help affected individuals regularise their status while reinforcing compliance with the country’s laws and regulations.

The ICP also urged those concerned to follow official communication channels for updates and guidance on relevant procedures.