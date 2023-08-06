UAE: Indian bizman Yusuff Ali attends washing ceremony of Kaaba

On Wednesday, August 2, the Deputy Governor of Makkah, Prince Badr bin Sultan, led the ceremony on behalf of King Salman.

UAE based Indian bizman Yusuff Ali attends washing ceremony of Kaaba
Photo: Screengrab

Riyadh: United Arab Emirates (UAE) based-Indian businessman, LuLu Group chairman and vice-chairman of the Abu Dhabi chamber M A Yusuff Ali, attended the annual ceremonial washing of the Kaaba in the holy city of Makkah on Wednesday, August 2.

A video shared on social media platforms showed Yusuff Ali as part of the group, greeting and speaking with the officers as he stood inside the holy Kaaba.

Prince Badr was joined by an entourage of notables, senior officials and citizens of the kingdom.

After the Fajr prayer, the Kaaba was washed with Zamzam water mixed with rose water, while the walls were carefully wiped with a cloth soaked in a specially prepared mixture.

