UAE: Indian expat among 3 winners of Rs 22L each with Mahzooz’s new structure

Abu Dhabi: The three individuals from Egypt, India and Afghanistan won a guaranteed raffle prize of Dirhams 100,000 (Rs 22,65,853) each in the recent Mahzooz prize restructure.

The winners— Usha, Mohamed, and Mohammad Rasool—matched five out of the six winning numbers in the new Mahzooz Triple 100 raffle draw.

First winner— Indian national living in UAE

A 45-year-old Usha, who is a Indian national living in Sharjah, UAE, works as a salesperson at a private retail company.

He has been a loyal participant in Mahzooz since its inception and was surprised to win the draw.

Usha, who has been separated from his 10-year-old son in India, hopes to reunite with his family now.

Second winner— Egyptian national

A 41-year-old Mohamed, who is from Egypt, has been participating in the draw for less than a year.

Mohamed bagged the mega prize just in time for his birthday. Currently unemployed, he plans to complete the construction of his house and addressing his financial responsibilities that have long weighed on his mind.

Third winner— Afghani national living in UAE

A 26-year-old Mohammad Rasool, who hails from Afghanistan and living in Al Ain, UAE, runs a family-owned herbal shop.

He has been participating in the Mahzooz since its inception. Grateful, Mohammad, plans to use his winnings to buy his dream car and customize it to his liking.

On September 30, 148th weekly draw, unveiled a new prize structure that changed the lives of 116,022 participants who won a total prize of 1,727,850 dirham (Rs 3,91,46,056).

About Mahzooz

Mahzooz, a popular UAE draw, offers millions of weekly prizes, aiming to fulfill dreams and contribute to the community.

How to participate in the Mahzooz draw?

To participate in the draw, people have to buy a bottle of water for Dirhams 35 (Rs 792) with which they receive a ticket.

People can participate by registering at Mahzooz’s official website.

Matching 5 out of 5 numbers secures the top prize of Dirhams 20,000,000 (Rs 45,31,37,472)

Matching 4 out of 5 numbers can win you Dirhams 150,000 (Rs 33, 98,531)

Matching 3 out of 5 numbers will win you Dirhams 150,000 (Rs 33,98,531)

Matching 2 out of 5 numbers will win you Dirhams 35 (Rs 792)

Matching 1 out of 5 numbers can win you Dirhams 5 (Rs 113)

Three lucky participants of the draw can win a guaranteed Dirhams 100,000 (Rs 22,65,853) every week.

