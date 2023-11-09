UAE: Indian expat retrieves stolen bag containing Rs 28L in 3 hours

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate has praised Ajman police for finding his stolen bag containing 125,000 dirham (Rs 28,34,148) within three hours of it being reported lost.

In a video posted by Ajman Police on X, on Wednesday, November 8, the complainant Akshay Jethwani said that after returning from work, he had left his bag on the front seat of the car in the parking lot of the building where he lives.

“I forgot about it and went up to my apartment. Once I reached home, I realised my bag was missing. I rushed back to the basement, but could not find it anywhere. That’s when I realised it was stolen and immediately called the police.”

“Within three hours after my complaint, I got a call from the Ajman Police, and I was informed that they had recovered my bag,” Akshay added.

شرطة عجمان تعيد حقيبة تحتوي 125 ألف درهم لصاحبها خلال 3 ساعات pic.twitter.com/ZtG7hxRK0q — ‏ajmanpoliceghq (@ajmanpoliceghq) November 8, 2023

A criminal investigation team was formed to identify the perpetrator, determine his residence, arrest him, and recover the victim’s belongings.

The suspect confessed to stealing the bag from his car upon interrogation.

Akshay expressed his gratitude to the police and praised the efficiency of the staff at the Ajman Police Station.

Colonel Ghaith Khalifa Al Kaabi, head of the city’s comprehensive police station, praised the policemen and called on the public not to hesitate to report any person attempting to commit any crime or other offense punishable by law is not punishable.