Watch: Alanna Panday gives tour of ‘world’s most expensive hotel suite’ in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: The cousin of Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, content creator Alanna Panday, recently gave an exclusive tour of the most expensive hotel suite in the world, located at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai.

In a video posted on Instagram, Alanna explored the opulent suite including its luxurious rooms, pool deck, office, library, and conference room.

Also Read Dubai is now home to the world’s largest LED camel

A one-night stay at the penthouse apartment, called the Royal Mansion, costs 100,000 dollars (Rs 83,27,020).

The royal mansion, a modern four-bedroom penthouse with white and gold accents, features a private foyer, dining room, entertainment room, swimming pool and terraces with breathtaking skyline views.

Watch the video below here

“Tour of the most expensive hotel suite in the world. They have 10-seat Arabian-style sunken majlis, a temperature-controlled infinity pool, Private deck with 360-degree views,” Alanna wrote in a Instagram post.

”Find your regal hideaway in the spectacular four-bedroom Royal Mansion, the jewel in the crown connecting the two sides of the iconic building. This two-level Penthouse has a private foyer with 100-year-old olive trees and sky-high ceilings that will leave you speechless from the moment you arrive,” reads a description on the hotel website.

”With its very own entertainment room along with a library and bar area, you’ll be treated to limitless options in the comfort of your own Penthouse. Every detail in the Royal Mansion will make you feel like royalty, from your private entrance to the exclusive Hermes in-room amenities,” it added.

Atlantis The Royal, a world-class suite, opened in January, featuring a special performance by Beyonce and attended by Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities.