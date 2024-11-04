UAE: Indian expat turns crorepati overnight, wins Rs 45 cr in Big Ticket draw

While a number of people have been trying for years to win the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi jackpot, a United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate won a staggering Dirham 20 million (Rs 45,79,86,600) in the latest draw held on Sunday night, November 3.

The winner, Prince Kolassery Sebastian, bagged the grand prize after buying ticket number 197281 for draw number 268 on October 4.

Sebastian, who hails from the south Indian state of Kerala and works as a facilities engineer in Sharjah, has been living in the country for the past eight years.

He will share the prize money among nine individuals who contributed to the purchase of the ticket.

In a live phone interview with Big Ticket hosts Richard and Bouchra, Sebastian was speechless upon hearing the news and struggled to express his joy at the windfall.

“I still can’t believe it,” Sebastian said.

Watch the video here

He plans to use some of his winnings to support his family in India, including his children’s current needs and aspirations.

Big Ticket draw

Throughout this month, anyone who purchases tickets for the upcoming live draw will have the chance to walk away with a guaranteed Dirham 25 million on December 3.

Big Ticket will also be offering daily giveaways of 24-carat gold bars, each weighing 250g, in addition to the jackpot.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Big Ticket website or by visiting the outlets at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.