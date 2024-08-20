UAE: Indian expats celebrate Raksha Bandhan at BAPS Mandir

A large number of Indian community members gathered at the newly inaugurated BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, a Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, Gulf News reported.

The event that took place on Sunday, August 19, attracted over 2,500 devotees and workers from labor camps across the seven Emirates.

The celebration featured the tying of rakhis while traditional bhajans (Hindu religious music) were played accompanied by instruments like tabla, harmonium, and the sitar.

The head of the mandir, Pujya Brahmavihari Swami, addressed the participants emphasising the cultural significance of Raksha Bandhan and offering prayers.

“On this auspicious day we pray that God guide and guard every worker, every visitor, and every leader of this beautiful nation and all those who call the UAE their home,” the swami said.

The temple team also visited labour camps to connect with workers who were unable to attend the previous day’s celebrations.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates is a traditional Hindu temple built by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha. It is the first in the Emirates which was inaugurated on February 14.