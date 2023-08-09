UAE: Indian expats to get new offices for passport, attestation services

Abu Dhabi: Indian expatriates in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to get branches of a new, unified centre from 2024 for Consular-Passport-Visa (CPV), attestation, and Overseas Citizens of India (OICs) services across the country, Gulf News reported.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has invited applications from outsourcing agencies to provide these services in all major cities of the UAE.

The deadline to bid is Monday, August 28 and the contract will be awarded on Wednesday, October 18. There will be a period of two months to start the centers and operations are expected to start by January 1, 2024.

Currently, two companies provide outsourcing services. BLS International is responsible for processing passport and visa applications and IVS Global handles document verification services.

The aim is to streamline services, reduce waiting times and provide services in the nearest city.

All consular services are available under the new service provider Indian Consular Application Center (ICAC).

For the first time, an outsourced service provider has been allowed to offer Indian CPV services at the doorsteps of applicants.

Embassy proposed the following locations

Abu Dhabi

Al Khalidiya

Al Reem

Musaffah

Al Ain

Ghayathi

Dubai

Karama/Oud Metha

Marina

Al Quoz/Al Barsha

Deira

Al Qusais

Sharjah

Abu Shagara

Rolla

Khorfakkan.

There will also be one center each in Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.