UAE: Indian mother-son duo travel to Dubai in search of missing husband

Indian woman Komal Parmar and her 20-year-old son Aayush travelled to Dubai in search of her husband, Sanjay Motilal Parmar, who been missing for more than three years now.

Parmar, a 53-year-old from Gujarat’s Vadodara suddenly disappeared without any clue. He was working as a constructor in Sharjah according to his family’s statement.

The mother and son reached Dubai last week, “There has been no activity on Sanjay’s Facebook account as well. We have hit a dead end, and are running out of money fast,” Komal said tearfully in an interview with Khaleej Times on Tuesday.

Parmar had entered the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a visit visa in March 2020. He spoke to his family members last in March 2021. After several weeks without communication, his family contacted the UAE authorities through the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and requested them to declare him missing.

The reports indicated that Komal received a perplexing message from Parmar’s Facebook account in his native language Gujarati. The message stated that he had lost his phone, a communication method he had never used to contact her before. She immediately replied and attempted to call him through Messenger but received no response. “That’s not like him at all. He always made sure we could reach him. None of these makes sense,” she added.

The family has also approached local political leaders in India who alerted the embassy. Komal said that she received the last official commutation from the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi on August 13 stating that Sanjay Parmar is still in the UAE and has no legal cases against him. “He was reported as “absconding” by his employer in Sharjah, Komal added.

In their ongoing search for Parmar, the mother and son also reached out to the local Indian community in the UAE and circulated his photo in a Whatsapp group, hoping to get any clue.

Despite continued efforts of the authorities and family, there has been no clue of his whereabouts. His disappearance has left his family in distress, particularly his wife and two grown sons.