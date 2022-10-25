UAE: Indian software engineer takes home 1kg of gold

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian software engineer won 1kg of 24-carat gold during the Big Ticket electronic draw held in Abu Dhabi last week.

The winner of the draw, Jayakumar Thirunavukarasu, became the second winner of the weekly gold prize, which has been introduced this month.

Living in the UAE for the past 3 years, Jayakumar has been purchasing tickets on his own since 2019 and plans to continue to do so for a chance to one day be named the grand prize winner.

Jaykumar bought the tickets along with 18 other people on October 16, 2022.

When Big Ticket representatives contacted him, he was thrilled to finally win the prize after trying for so long.

Like Jayakumar, customers who purchase Big Tickets during the month of October are automatically entered into a weekly electronic draw that will see one winner take home the 1 kg gold prize every week.

Jayakumar also stands a chance to win the 25 million Dirham grand prize on November 3.