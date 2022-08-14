UAE: Indian woman won over Rs 2 Cr in LuLu Mall Millionaire draw

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian woman has won the grand prize of one million Dirham (Rs 2,16,79,737) in a draw held by retail giant LuLu Group International as part of its ‘Mall Millionaire’ campaign.

The winner of the draw Selvarani Deniel Joseph has won the draw with one of her 80 coupons she purchased at LuLu mall.

Selvarani, hails from Tamil Nadu, India, has been living in UAE from the past 14 years and always prefer to shop at LuLu.

She is currently on a vacation to her native place of Tamil Nadu. Srlvarani’s husband Arulsekar Antonysamy picked the winning amount.

The couple has two children with a son studying engineering in Tamil Nadu and a daughter in grade 12 at a school in the city.

“I will use the winning amount for the studies of my children. I wish my daughter to do MBBS. We also wish to help the needy,” Antonysamy told Khaleej Times.

Starting from April 2022 through the first week of August, shoppers making a minimum purchase of 200 Dirham (Rs 4,335) at any of the nine participating LuLu malls in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will receive a coupon number to enter the grand raffle and other weekly prizes.

Apart from the grand prize, there were several weekly draws with cash prizes of 25,000 Dirham (Rs 5,41,993).

The second season of Mall Millionaire, which took place after a two-year hiatus, is a concept by Line Investments and Property – the shopping center development and management division of LuLu Group International.