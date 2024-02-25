UAE issues high-risk warning for Google Chrome users: Here’s how to stay safe

Abu Dhabi: The Cyber Security Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a high-risk warning for users of Google Chrome, urging them to update browsers.

In a latest security update, the Council said, “Google recently released security updates for its Google Chrome browser to patch several high-risk vulnerabilities.”

These vulnerabilities could potentially allow attackers to remotely execute arbitrary code on affected systems, compromise sensitive data, or bypass security restrictions.

Google Chrome versions prior to v122.0.6261.57 have been impacted by security vulnerabilities, prompting an update addressing 12 high, medium, and low severity issues.

The council recommended updating to the latest version of Chrome to avoid any breaches or leaks of your information and personal data, or perform other malicious actions.