UAE issues travel warning after theft cases rise in 6 countries

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a warning to Emirati travellers after a “high number of thefts” were reported in six countries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said a number of Emiratis had reported thefts while visiting Spain, Georgia, Italy, the UK, France, and Austria.

The ministry advises Emirati travellers to exercise caution and vigilance:

Avoid wearing valuable or rare items

Keep official documents secure at your place of residence

Book cars and hotels through reputable global companies to avoid scams and fraud.

The ministry also advised UAE citizens to comply with travel guidelines specific to each destination, which are regularly updated on the Emirati traveller page of its website and mobile app.

Travellers are advised to register with the Tawajedi service and remember the emergency contact number for UAE citizens: 0097180024.