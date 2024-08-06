UAE issues warning to citizens: Stay away from riot-hit areas in UK

As anti-Muslim outbreaks of violence continue to plague several towns and cities across the United Kingdom for weeks, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a strong warning to its citizens currently residing in or visiting the riot-hit country.

The ministry of foreign affairs has advised the UAE nationals to exercise extreme caution avoid areas experiencing unrest and avoid any large gatherings.

In a further advisory, the Ministry urged citizens to stay in touch with the UAE Embassy in London, and call the numbers — 097180024 and 0097180044444 — in the event of an emergency, or if they suspect any potential danger while following the social media accounts of the Embassy and the Ministry, Khaleej Times reported.

The advisory comes as the UK grapples with its worst civil unrest in decades, sparked after a recent mass stabbing incident in Southport that has ignited a wave of Islamophobia and targeted violence in the UK. The riots are fueled by an online misinformation campaign that labelled the attacker as a Muslim “illegal immigrant.”

Meanwhile, the far-right protesters in the UK have attacked hotels housing asylum seekers.