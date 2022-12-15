UAE: Kerala man walks 24 hrs relay in memory of friend who died from cancer

Abu Dhabi: A 28-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Kerala man has walked 24 hours covering 87 kilometers in Sharjah during the ‘Relay for Life’ fundraiser for cancer patients.

Nihad Naseeruddin, an athlete and sports enthusiast, was the first to complete a 24-hour walk after taking 153,281 steps between 4pm on December 10 and 4pm on December 11 at Kshisha Park, where Relay for Life was held.

Naseeruddin, who hails from Thrissur in Kerala, works for Crescent Petroleum in the supply chain department.

“After the passing away of my schoolmate last year, I was left shocked. He was in the last stage of cancer and his treatment had failed. I decided to walk 24 hours for him [at Relay for Life],” Naseeruddin told Gulf News.

It was his third participation in the annual event, organized by Friends of Cancer Patients, which has 2,500 people and volunteers, including 700 cancer survivors, participating this year.

Naseeruddin has been participating in many fundraising charity events for a long time, including the Pink Challenge and the Summer Challenge, and he is also an active participant in many fitness and sports clubs and events in the UAE.

Naseeruddin thanked the organizers and volunteers for their continuous support during his career.