UAE: Last reactor of Barakah nuclear power plant completed

Abu Dhabi: The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) on Tuesday, December 19, announced the completion of the last and fourth reactor at the Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi.

The process of loading fuel assemblies into the reactor has been completed in accordance with national regulations and international standards, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

With this milestone, UAE is moving closer to achieving full fleet operations at Barakah, the largest clean electricity source in the region.

On November 17, Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), the UAE’s independent nuclear regulator, granted the operating license for Unit 4 to Nawah Energy Company.

Fuel load at Unit 4 of the #BarakahPlant, has been completed by Nawah in line with national regulations and the highest international standards. This takes us one step closer to full fleet operations at Barakah, the largest single source of clean electricity in the region. pic.twitter.com/SzziiiZPHK — Emirates Nuclear (@ENEC_UAE) December 19, 2023

The plant, when fully operational, will generate enough electricity to meet 25 percent of the country’s energy requirements.

Nawah is licensed to operate Unit 4 for 60 years.

In 2017, Nawah applied for an operating license for Units 3 and 4, which was approved by FANR after a thorough assessment.

FANR issued operating licenses for Unit 1, 2, and 3 in 2020, 2021, and 2022, maintaining regulatory oversight. The third unit officially started commercial operations in February 2022.