UAE lawyer faces legal action for circulating ‘fake story’ on social media

Abu Dhabi: Dubai public prosecution department summoned a lawyer to court after she allegedly circulated a fake video on social media about a case in order to garner publicity and followers.

The accused lawyer posted the video clip on a social media platform, claiming that the Abu Dhabi court convicted a man who was sued by his own son for insulting him. When the public prosecution questioned the lawyer, she stated that the case was totally fictional and had no existence in reality.

In this context, the public prosecution of the Emirates urged its residents to refrain from spreading rumours and to check the authenticity of information before circulating clips on social media platforms.

The officials further warned that such acts are punishable and it can land a person in jail with a fine not less than Dirham 100,000.

According to UAE law, the crime is punishable under Article 52 by the Federal Decree-Law No. (34) of 2021 on “Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes”.