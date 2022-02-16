UAE man fined Dh1,100 for gossiping at workplace

Abu Dhabi: A 35-year-old man in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been fined 1,100 Dirham (Rs 22,501) for insulting and defaming a co-worker while gossiping at his workplace, local media reported.

The Fujairah Court of Instance has ordered to pay the fine for defaming the complainant in front of his co-workers, claiming that he consumed narcotics and had a police record.

Two witnesses testified that they were having a conversation with the accused when he commented that the complainant had been fired from his previous job for drug use and that he had a history, Khaleej Times reported.

It is reported that after considering the matter, the court ordered the man to pay 1,100 Dirham and also ordered him to pay the 50 Dirham (Rs 1,022) lawsuit fees.