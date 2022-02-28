UAE man fined for calling police 15 times, using foul language

Abu Dhabi: The Fujairah Misdemeanours Court has fined a UAE man 50,000 Dirham (Rs 10,26,702) for calling the police station 15 times and using foul language, local media reported.

The accused has made calls to Al Madina police station in Fujairah saying his belongings were at the residence of an acquaintance and wanted a police patrol to help him retrieve his belongings.

As per reports, with each call, the accused used foul language while the policeman who received the call continued to inform him of the procedures to be followed in the case.

His constant calls caused an obstruction to respond to the calls of others.

According to Gulf News, the accused was arrested and brought to the police station. The friend of the accused, against whom he had lodged a complaint, was summoned to inquire about the possessions, but he said that there was nothing of him in his flat.

In the evidence report and following the Public Prosecution’s investigation, it was found that he had high blood pressure while the result of the alcohol test was negative. But he refused to stay in the hospital and left.

The court found the accused guilty and imposed him to a fine of 50,000 Dirhams, with an obligation to pay the lawsuit fees of 50 dirhams.