UAE: Millionaire makers Mahzooz, Emirates Draw in race to become sole operator

Mahzooz and Emirates Draw, the most popular gaming and raffles draw operators in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), are competing to become the country’s sole licence holder.

Both operators have submitted bids for the National Lottery licence, and the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) are currently conducting a thorough process to select the best applicant.

This comes after the draw operators temporarily paused operations on Monday, January 1 until further notice.

Also Read Emirates Draw announces temporary pause

The pause is a result of an industry-wide mandate that aligns with the guidelines and directives of regulators.

In September 2023, UAE established GCGRA to create a framework for national lottery and commercial gaming.

As per a report by Khaleej Times, the GCGRA is expected to award the license in the first quarter of 2024.

Mahzooz, Emirates Draw hopes to win National Lottery licence

Suzan Kazzi, head of communications and corporate social responsibility at Ewings, which manages Mahzooz, said, “ceased sales on January 1, 2024, following regulators’ directives to maintain integrity, transparency, and value in creating a regulated and responsible gaming environment in the UAE.”

Kazzi said, “We are optimistic about the national lottery license due to its proven track record of creating 66 millionaires and giving away over AED 500 million to over 2 million winners worldwide.”

Also Read UAE’s Mahzooz draw announces temporary pause from Jan 1

“Our existing customer base, infrastructure, international experts, and network of partners can be leveraged to launch new operations promptly upon green light,” she added.

Emirates Draw is also looking forward to receiving the national lottery licence.

Emirates Draw, led by Paul Chader, has distributed over Dirhams 168 million in prizes to over 800,000 winners in just three years, indicating a strong desire for the National Lottery licence.

Chader emphasized the company’s diverse draw portfolio, affordable pricing, robust IT infrastructure, and internationally recognized machines, making them an ideal candidate for various audiences.