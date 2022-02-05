UAE minister calls Kerala ‘shining jewel’ of South India

Abu Dhabi: UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy has said that Kerala is a shining jewel of South India, and its chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is a guide and mentor.

Al Hashimi, who was speaking during the opening of Kerala Week in India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, said the UAE and Kerala are partners in good times and bad times. “The UAE and India and Dubai and the state of Kerala enjoy strong and valued relations at every single level — as government, as partners in trade and sustainable business growth, and as brothers and sisters — together through hard times and good times, through challenge and eventual inevitable triumph.”

Hon’ble CM of Kerala @vijayanpinarayi along with H.E Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, H.E @ThaniAlZeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade & Amb @sunjaysudhir inaugurated the #Kerala floor at #IndiaPavilion in @expo2020dubai. pic.twitter.com/L4Rp2EEOFy — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) February 4, 2022

The minister said UAE is a proud and happy home to over one million Kerala expats who contribute significantly not only to the economic development of the country but also to the success of the exhibition.

The Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Sanjay Sudhir, Malayalam superstar Mammootty, Indian businessman M.A.Yusuf Ali and other dignitaries from the southern state of India were also present.

UAE-India CEPA

The underway Comprehensive Economic Partnership (CEPA) between the UAE and India would benefit Kerala and Keralites, according to Pinarayi Vijayan.

“I am happy to see that with important agreements such as CEPA, India- UAE relations are going to new heights. Kerala will always contribute to such efforts to strengthen this historical relationship.”