UAE minister Sultan Al Jaber named on TIME 100 climate list

In a significant development, Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology has been featured in Time magazine’s inaugural list of the 100 most influential people in the climate sector.

Al Jaber is CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), co-founder of renewable-energy company Masdar, and president of the 2023 COP28 climate conference in Dubai.

Sultan Al Jaber’s recognition by TIME magazine highlights his global achievements and UAE’s commitment to sustainability and environmental initiatives.

“If it wasn’t for what I’ve been able to do, and demonstrate to everybody in this industry, I wouldn’t be in a position to convince them,” he told Time magazine in an interview.

Introducing the TIME100 Climate: The most influential leaders driving business to real climate action https://t.co/sLpxNGbKYd pic.twitter.com/TVfnMJnSuD — TIME (@TIME) November 16, 2023

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, praised Al Jaber’s achievement.

“Proud of his international achievements… and his accelerating activity in this vital sector,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

“Proud of all the achievements of the people of the Emirates in all sectors,” he added.