Saudi Arabia: Fury vs Usyk undisputed heavyweight fight set for Feb 17

WBC world heavyweight title holder Tyson Fury and WBA, WBO and IBF world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk will fight for the undisputed heavyweight title on February 17 in Saudi Arabia.

‘Ring of Fire,’ – the biggest fight in world boxing, was confirmed at a press conference in London on Thursday, November 16.

The winner will become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999.

Taking to X, on Friday, November 17, Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, announced that, “HISTORY IN THE MAKING! For the very first time, witness a legendary showdown with 4 world heavyweight boxing belts on the line! 🥊🌟.”

“It’s the ‘Ring of Fire’ battle between the Undisputed Champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk 🔥🇸🇦 .”

“Usyk, you can run, but The Gypsy King is coming to get you. This is my era, and your time is up. Your undefeated record AND your belts, they will be mine!” Fury said during a press conference.

“Thank you to the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Turki Alalshikh for bringing this undisputed title fight to the beautiful Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I had an amazing time here when I fought Ngannou, and I am ready to do it again. This time, The Gypsy King will return to England as the undisputed heavyweight king,” he added.

“I have no goal,” Usyk said. “Only the way. And my way is ’The Undisputed.’ That is why this was the only fight for me. When that bell rings, I will bring the fire.”

The fight was scheduled to take place on December 23 but was postponed due to Fury’s challenging encounter with Francis Ngannou in Riyadh on October 28.

After a thrilling victory against Ngannou, he sustained a swollen eye and a forehead cut.

Saudi Arabia has hosted several notable boxing events, including Usyk’s 2022 victory over Anthony Joshua.