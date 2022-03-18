UAE: Missing Indian boy returns home

Abu Dhabi: A 15-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian boy, a Grade 10 student of Delhi Private School (DPS) Sharjah who was reported missing by his parents, has returned home, father Mohit Seth has confirmed.

The teenager, Anav Seth, was missing since the afternoon of Wednesday, March 16. As he left his home in Sharjah’s Al Taawun area after leaving a note for his parents.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Mohit Seth said, “My son has returned home and we are very grateful.”

He further added, “At the moment, I have not asked him any questions, just want him to de-stress and relax.”

Earlier on Thursday, parents had filed a missing person’s complaint with the Buhairah Police Station in Sharjah.

His parents had suspected that Anav may have left home as he was stressed about his upcoming Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Grade 10 examinations.

Anav had left his cell phone in his room, which made it difficult for his parents to track him down.