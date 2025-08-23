UAE MoE denies social media claims on school hours

Schools nationwide will reopen on Monday, August 25, as planned.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd August 2025 1:26 pm IST
Two students in white uniforms writing in notebooks at desks in a UAE school classroom, with other students working in the background.
Students studying in a UAE school classroom. Photo: X

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Education (MoE) has denied social media rumours about changes to school hours, confirming that official timings remain the same for the 2025–2026 academic year.

In a statement on X on Saturday, August 23, the ministry urged parents and students to follow updates only through verified channels and ignore misleading online posts. Schools across the country will reopen on Monday, August 25, under the approved schedule.

Official school timings for 2025–2026

StageMon–ThuFriday
Kindergarten8:00 am – 1:00 pm8:00 am – 11:45 am
Cycle 1 – Option 17:15 am – 1:25 pm7:15 am – 10:35 am
Cycle 1 – Option 28:00 am – 2:20 pm8:00 am – 11:45 am
Cycles 2 & 3 – Boys7:15 am – 2:15 pm7:15 am – 10:35 am
Cycles 2 & 3 – Girls8:00 am – 3:15 pm8:00 am – 11:45 am

The MoE said these timings will apply from the first day of school and extended best wishes to students, parents, and teachers for a successful academic year.

