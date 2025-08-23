Big Ticket dream comes true for three Indian expats in UAE, Rs 11L won each

Abu Dhabi: Adding to the growing list of Indian winners, three United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based expats have secured Dirham 50,000 (Rs 11,87,311) each in the Big Ticket draw.

The winners — Kabeer Kazhinkil, Bikrama Sahu, and Anthony Ashok secured their prizes in the 277th draw after their ticket numbers were picked in the live draw.

Kerala expatriate wins with friends

Kabeer Kazhinkil, a 42-year-old from Kerala and a long-time Dubai resident, works in a meat shop. He shares the prize with five friends, including a driver and typing centre staff, after purchasing ticket number 170133 on July 7.

Expressing gratitude, he said, “This land has given me a job, an opportunity to thrive, and now an unexpected Big Ticket win. I feel truly blessed.”

Manager celebrates win after years of trying

Bikrama Sahu, a 48-year-old manager who has lived in the UAE since 2011, has been buying tickets consistently for nearly eight years. His persistence finally paid off, leaving him stunned when he saw his name among the winners.

“Big Ticket is changing lives one person at a time,” he said, adding that he often purchases tickets in groups with friends.

Construction worker secures first win in 15 years

Anthony Ashok, a 49-year-old construction professional, has spent two decades in the UAE. After 15 years of trying, he finally celebrated his first success, having pooled tickets with a group of 40 friends.

“I was overjoyed when I found out,” he recalled.

Rs 35 crore grand prize up for grabs

Big Ticket is raising the excitement this August with a Dh 15 million (Rs 35,61,93,300) grand prize set to be announced during the live draw on September 3. Alongside, the Big Win Contest guarantees prizes ranging from Dh 50,000 to Dh 150,000.

To enter, participants must purchase two or more tickets in one transaction before August 25. Four names will then be selected for the live draw, with winners revealed on September 1 via the Big Ticket website.

Tickets are available online at the official Big Ticket website, as well as at counters in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.