UAE National Day: Burj Khalifa Shines Bright in Patriotic Light Show

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai was lit up on the eve of United Arab Emirates Eid Al Etihad (UAE National Day) on Monday December 1.

The iconic building glowed in vibrant red, green, white and black, attracting crowds of residents and visitors who gathered across Downtown Dubai to witness the spectacle.

According to Gulf News, The illumination was part of a wider programme of celebrations across the emirate, with the Burj Khalifa once again standing as a focal point of the festivities. The towering tribute highlighted the UAE’s unity, progress and national pride, while underscoring Dubai’s role as a global hub for major cultural and national events.

Addressing the nation , Dubai President Sheik Mohammed Bin Zayed said, “To the people of the UAE, both citizens and residents alike, I congratulate you on the occasion of the 54th Eid Al Etihad and extend my sincere thanks for your contribution to our nation’s ongoing development.”

To the people of the UAE, both citizens and residents alike, I congratulate you on the occasion of the 54th Eid Al Etihad and extend my sincere thanks for your contribution to our nation’s ongoing development. Through our collective efforts, the unity of our families, and the… pic.twitter.com/1grHJfZNg0 — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) December 2, 2025

He further said that through collective efforts, the unity of families, and the strength of our society, the UAE’s journey of progress will continue. May God grant you, and the blessed land of Zayed, enduring prosperity and wellbeing.

UAE National Day

December 2, 2025 marks UAE’s 54th National Day. Before the formation of the UAE, the emirates were part of the Trucial States, a British protectorate established through truce treaties in 1820, 1853 and 1896. In 1968, the British government under the Prime Minister Harold Wilson declared its intention to withdraw its forces east of the Suez, which included its forces in the Trucial States.

The British, and Americans, according to leaked diplomatic cables, encouraged some type of union between the emirates, which were seen as weak and surrounded by regional powers in Iran and Saudi Arabia, both of whom have territorial disputes with some of the emirates.

The proposed union was at one point set to include Qatar and Bahrain, but those efforts were abandoned with Bahrain declaring independence in August 1971, and Qatar in September 1971.

Days prior to the expiration of British treaties on 1 December, the Iranian army supported by the Iranian naval forces occupied the islands of Abu Musa and the Lesser and Greater Tunbs.

The UAE declared independence the day after the expiry of the treaties on 2 December, albeit without the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, which had sided with Saudi Arabia in some of its disputes with the other emirates, and had grievances with the union for establishing relations with Iran despite its occupation of Abu Musa and the Lesser and Greater Tunbs.

However, Ras Al Khaimah later joined the union on 10 February 1972. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, was the federation’s first president and is regarded as the country’s founding father. Recently, the UAE National Day holiday with the Emirati Martyrs’ Day on 30 November.