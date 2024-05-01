UAE: New check-in service opens for Abu Dhabi airport passengers

Abu Dhabi: A new city check-in service has opened in Mussafah for passengers travelling through the Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

The check-in service will be offered for Etihad Airways, Air Arabia, Wizz Air, and Egypt Air flights.

Apart from this service, there are two existing facility for check-in at Yas Mall on Yas Island and Terminal 1 of Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal in Zayed Port.

The check-in desk, located in Al Arzaq Street, Mussafah Shabia – 11, behind Al Madina Hypermarket.

The check-in desk is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm, charging Dirham 35 for adults, Dirham 25 for children, and Dirham 15 for infants aged two and below.

