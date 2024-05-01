UAE: New check-in service opens for Abu Dhabi airport passengers

The check-in service will be offered for Etihad Airways, Air Arabia, Wizz Air, and Egypt Air flights.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st May 2024 9:38 pm IST
UAE: New check-in service opens for Abu Dhabi airport passengers
Photo: Morafiq

Abu Dhabi: A new city check-in service has opened in Mussafah for passengers travelling through the Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

The check-in service will be offered for Etihad Airways, Air Arabia, Wizz Air, and Egypt Air flights.

Apart from this service, there are two existing facility for check-in at Yas Mall on Yas Island and Terminal 1 of Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal in Zayed Port.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Heavy rains lash Gulf nations, UAE, Oman issue warnings

The check-in desk, located in Al Arzaq Street, Mussafah Shabia – 11, behind Al Madina Hypermarket.

The check-in desk is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm, charging Dirham 35 for adults, Dirham 25 for children, and Dirham 15 for infants aged two and below.

Watch the video here

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st May 2024 9:38 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button