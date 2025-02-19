UAE offers business visa with up to 180-day stay for investors, entrepreneurs

The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) on Wednesday, February 19, invited investors, entrepreneurs, skilled professionals and business financiers worldwide to take advantage of the numerous benefits of the Business Opportunities Visa.

It offers flexible validity options of 60, 90, or 120 days, with the total stay not exceeding 180 days, and permits both single and multiple entries based on eligibility criteria.

This visa allows visitors to explore business opportunities and grants the holders permission to travel to the country for either a single visit or multiple visits, based on the approved requirements and eligible professions, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The authority emphasised that four conditions must be met to apply for the visa service.

First and foremost, the applicant must be a qualified professional in the field they wish to explore in the UAE. In addition, they must hold a passport valid for more than six months, have health insurance coverage within the UAE, and possess a confirmed ticket for onward travel or departure from the country.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, emphasised that the UAE has established a comprehensive service ecosystem to attract entrepreneurs, investors, and capital owners looking to build their future and launch innovative strategic projects that contribute to the country’s economic growth.