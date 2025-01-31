UAE offers condolences to India over deadly Kumbh Mela stampede

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday, January 31, expressed its condolences and solidarity with India over the victims of the stampede in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj City during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.

The incident which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, January 29, claimed the lives of at least 30 people and injured over 90 devotees.

In a statement, the ministry of foreign affairs expressed its condolences to the government and the families of the victims of the tragedy. The government wished a speedy recovery for all the injured, Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

The pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area occurred as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a dip on Mauni Amavasya considered one of the most auspicious days during the mela.

Many, including women and children, fell and were crushed. Twenty-five of the deceased have been identified. Four of the deceased are from Karnataka and two others are from Assam and Gujarat.

Condolences from Indian leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, January 29 offered his deepest condolences to the devotees who lost their family members in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh, describing the tragedy as extremely saddening.

In a post on X, he said the local administration in Prayagraj is giving all possible help to the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

He said, “I have been speaking to chief minister Yogi Adityanath and am in constant touch with the state government.”

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2025

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had reached out to all revered Mahamandaleshwars, saints, and akharas and requested them to participate in this ‘Amrit Snan.’ Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand said the administration’s priority is to ensure that those who have come to take the bath return home safely.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede and extended his condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“There is still a lot of time left for the Maha Kumbh, many more Mahasnans are to take place. The government should improve the system to prevent a tragic incident like today from happening again. VIP culture should be curbed and the government should make better arrangements to meet the needs of common devotees. I request Congress workers and leaders to help the affected families”, he wrote on X.









— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 29, 2025

Meanwhile, the Mela administration has issued a helpline number—1920—for tracing missing persons.

Maha Kumbh Mela which attracts millions of devotees across the globe is held once every twelve years. The festival is considered one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.