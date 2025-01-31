Video: Police officer suspended for mixing ash in Maha Kumbh feast

A police officer named Brijesh Kumar Tiwari received an official suspension on Thursday, January 30 after a purported video on social media captured him mixing ash into the food to be served at a Bhandara (community feast) for devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, formerly Allahabad.

The station House Officer (SHO), Tiwari was suspended when the video of the incident surfaced on social media sparking massive public outrage and prompting authorities to take departmental action. In the video, the SHO can be seen throwing ashes with a spade into the food being prepared over a stove.

An X user uploaded the video on the platform, bringing the act of the police official to the notice of the Ganga Nagar DCP demanding action and immediate dismissal over the “shameful act.”

DCP Ganga Nagar’s official account responded to the user and wrote, “Taking cognizance of the matter, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganga Nagar) suspended the Soraon SHO based on a report from ACP Soraon. Departmental proceedings are underway.”

“The action was taken against SHO Brijesh Kumar Tiwari after the video surfaced on social media”, DCP (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat was quoted by PTI.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also shared the video on X, urging the public to take note of it. “Unfortunately, the good efforts of those who are making arrangements to provide food and water to those stranded in Maha Kumbh are being scuttled due to political animosity. The public should take notice,” Yadav wrote.

Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj

Millions of devotees visiting Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh receive free or inexpensive meals through community kitchens established by individuals along with groups and organizations. However, this occurrence has triggered worries about meal safety and public faith in such public service arrangements.

The authorities have implemented strict protocols to prevent further incidents while they guarantee public safety.

Maha Kumbh Mela which attracts millions of devotees across the globe is held once every twelve years. The festival is considered one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.