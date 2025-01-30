Video: Influencer exposes open defecation at Maha Kumbh

The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela has been marred by a shocking revelation of environmental degradation brought to light through a video recording taken by social media influencer Nidhi Chaudhary.

Nidhi Chaudhary attended the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj where she performed the sacred bathing ceremony. However, upon arriving at the Sangam’s banks she felt distress after witnessing significant pollution and disregard for the site’s sanctity.

Chaudhary recorded an emotional video demonstrating the poor state of Sangam and shared it on social media.

Chaudhary showed footage of the holy riverbank contamination caused by abandoned garments, plastic waste, decaying flowers and garlands. Alarmingly, the footage also revealed several locations where open defecation had occurred.

Chaudhary concluded the recording with an appeal demanding the government to take strict measures against those responsible for polluting the sacred site.

The video quickly garnered traction across social media platforms, prompting a huge public outrage and calls for action. Netizens and social activists echoed her sentiments, expressing deep disappointment.

Environmental concerns and NGT’s warning

The 40-day Maha Kumbh Mela welcomes millions of devotees starting from January 14 through the Makar Sankranti “snan” before it concludes with the Mahashivratri ‘snan‘ on February 26.

The Uttar Pradesh government established extensive event arrangements through housing tents and portable restrooms together with drinking water services during the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The site management challenges and preservation needs of such a major gathering became evident through recent disclosures about the difficulties of maintaining the sanctity of the area.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has noted that millions of Maha Kumbh pilgrims face health risks because of ineffective measures to stop sewage from polluting the Ganga River in Prayagraj.

NGT declared safeguarding the health of Kumbh Mela pilgrims critical by stopping sewage contamination of the river because it threatened their safety during the religious festival.