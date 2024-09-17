UAE offers free instant eSIM with 10GB free data for tourists upon arrival

Tourists arriving in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can now take advantage of a complimentary instant eSIM offering 10 GB of free data. This new service enhances connectivity and convenience for visitors, ensuring they stay connected from arrival.

The new eSIM, launched by e&, offers a hassle-free connectivity experience without needing a SIM card. Tourists can activate it by scanning a QR code and using facial recognition technology, ensuring a seamless and convenient connection upon arrival in the UAE.

According to a statement by the United Arab Emirates’ leading telecom services provider, visitors can activate their “Free Visitor Line eSIM” immediately after clearing the immigration desk. The free eSIM includes 10GB of data and is valid for one day.

“The introduction of a self-activation feature for our Free Visitor Line eSIMs is an important milestone in our journey towards digital transformation. This exemplifies our commitment to innovation while reinforcing our dedication to providing exceptional customer convenience. We believe this initiative sets a new standard for mobile connectivity,” said chief consumer officer of e&, Khaled ElKhouly, as quoted by Khaleej Times.

Last year, Dubai alone recorded more than over 17.15 million international visitors as reported by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

Abu Dhabi also witnessed a three percent growth in its population in the same year while Dubai continues to be the most populous city in the UAE with 8 million international overnight visitors in 2023.







