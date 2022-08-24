UAE: Over 70 nationalities eligible for visa on arrival

Nationals from more than 73 countries and territories do not require a pre-arranged visa to enter the UAE.

As per the information given by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai and UAE-based airlines, passengers who have a passport from these countries and territories are permitted various types of visas upon entering-a 14-day visa to a 180-day visa.

A 30-day visa criteria

Anyone who holds a passport of any of the below-mentioned countries and territories need not require to have a visa in advance. According to UAE-based airlines like Etihad, Emirates and Flydubai, when one arrives at a UAE airport, they need to straightaway go to the immigration department where the passport will be stamped with a 30-day visit visa without any charges.

1. Andorra

2. Australia

3. Brunei

4. Canada

5. China

6. Hong Kong, China

7. Japan

8. Kazakhstan

9. Macau, China

10. Malaysia

11. Mauritius

12. Monaco

13. New Zealand

14. Republic of Ireland

15. San Marino

16. Singapore

17. Ukraine

18. United Kingdom and Northern Ireland

19. the United States of America

20. Vatican City

A 90-day visa criteria

If a passport is issued by any of the below-stated countries or territories, the passport will be stamped with a multiple entry 90-day visit visa, which is available for six months from the date of issue, and for a stay of 90 days in total. This visa is also issued free of cost.

1. Argentina

2. Austria

3. Bahamas Islands

4. Barbados

5. Belgium

6. Brazil

7. Bulgaria

8. Chile

9. Colombia

10. Costa Rica

11. Croatia

12. Cyprus

13. the Czech Republic

14. Denmark

15. El Salvador

16. Estonia

17. Finland

18. France

19. Germany

20. Greece

21. Honduras

22. Hungary

23. Iceland

24. Italy

25. Kiribati

26. Latvia

27. Liechtenstein

28. Lithuania

29. Luxembourg

30. Maldives

31. Malta

32. Montenegro

33. Nauru

34. the Netherlands

35. Norway

36. Paraguay

37. Peru

38. Poland

39. Portugal

40. Romania

41. Russian Federation

42. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

43. San Marino

44. Serbia

45. Seychelles

46. Slovakia

47. Slovenia

48. the Solomon Islands

49. South Korea

50. Spain

51. Sweden

52. Switzerland

53. Uruguay

A 180-day visa criteria

If you hold a Mexican passport, you are eligible for a multiple entry 180-day visit visa, which is valid for six months from the date of issue, and for a stay of 180 days in total.

A 14-day visa on arrival

Indian citizens holding a normal passport and either:

1. A visit visa issued by the US or

2. A Green Card issued by the US or

3. A residence visa issued by the UK or

4. A residence visa issued by the EU

One can acquire a visa on arrival for a maximum stay of 14 days provided that the visa or the Green Card is valid for at least six months from the date of arrival into the UAE.

How much does a Visa cost and how to extend the visa?

As per the Supervisor at Deira Travel and Tourist Agency, Bujair Mangalangattu these visas cost Dhs 144 (Rs 3129) and are also protractible. To extend their on-arrival visa one has to visit the immigration counter at the airport and apply for a new visa once the extension comes to an end.

However, if one doesn’t come under these categories mentioned above, you can directly apply for a pre-arranged UAE visit visa. It can be done through the airlines that you might travel from or through a travel agency or the hotel where one will be staying. Currently, visit visas are issued for a period of 30 days or 90 days. However, the UAE has announced that 60-day visit visas will be issued soon.