UAE: Over 70 nationalities eligible for visa on arrival

Nationals from more than 73 countries and territories do not require a pre-arranged visa to enter the UAE.
As per the information given by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai and UAE-based airlines, passengers who have a passport from these countries and territories are permitted various types of visas upon entering-a 14-day visa to a 180-day visa.
A 30-day visa criteria
Anyone who holds a passport of any of the below-mentioned countries and territories need not require to have a visa in advance. According to UAE-based airlines like Etihad, Emirates and Flydubai, when one arrives at a UAE airport, they need to straightaway go to the immigration department where the passport will be stamped with a 30-day visit visa without any charges.
1. Andorra
2. Australia
3. Brunei
4. Canada
5. China
6. Hong Kong, China
7. Japan
8. Kazakhstan
9. Macau, China
10. Malaysia
11. Mauritius
12. Monaco
13. New Zealand
14. Republic of Ireland
15. San Marino
16. Singapore
17. Ukraine
18. United Kingdom and Northern Ireland
19. the United States of America
20. Vatican City
A 90-day visa criteria
If a passport is issued by any of the below-stated countries or territories, the passport will be stamped with a multiple entry 90-day visit visa, which is available for six months from the date of issue, and for a stay of 90 days in total. This visa is also issued free of cost.
1. Argentina
2. Austria
3. Bahamas Islands
4. Barbados
5. Belgium
6. Brazil
7. Bulgaria
8. Chile
9. Colombia
10. Costa Rica
11. Croatia
12. Cyprus
13. the Czech Republic
14. Denmark
15. El Salvador
16. Estonia
17. Finland
18. France
19. Germany
20. Greece
21. Honduras
22. Hungary
23. Iceland
24. Italy
25. Kiribati
26. Latvia
27. Liechtenstein
28. Lithuania
29. Luxembourg
30. Maldives
31. Malta
32. Montenegro
33. Nauru
34. the Netherlands
35. Norway
36. Paraguay
37. Peru
38. Poland
39. Portugal
40. Romania
41. Russian Federation
42. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
43. San Marino
44. Serbia
45. Seychelles
46. Slovakia
47. Slovenia
48. the Solomon Islands
49. South Korea
50. Spain
51. Sweden
52. Switzerland
53. Uruguay
A 180-day visa criteria
If you hold a Mexican passport, you are eligible for a multiple entry 180-day visit visa, which is valid for six months from the date of issue, and for a stay of 180 days in total.
A 14-day visa on arrival
Indian citizens holding a normal passport and either:
1. A visit visa issued by the US or
2. A Green Card issued by the US or
3. A residence visa issued by the UK or
4. A residence visa issued by the EU
One can acquire a visa on arrival for a maximum stay of 14 days provided that the visa or the Green Card is valid for at least six months from the date of arrival into the UAE.
How much does a Visa cost and how to extend the visa?
As per the Supervisor at Deira Travel and Tourist Agency, Bujair Mangalangattu these visas cost Dhs 144 (Rs 3129) and are also protractible. To extend their on-arrival visa one has to visit the immigration counter at the airport and apply for a new visa once the extension comes to an end.
However, if one doesn’t come under these categories mentioned above, you can directly apply for a pre-arranged UAE visit visa. It can be done through the airlines that you might travel from or through a travel agency or the hotel where one will be staying. Currently, visit visas are issued for a period of 30 days or 90 days. However, the UAE has announced that 60-day visit visas will be issued soon.