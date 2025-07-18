UAE overtakes US in supertall skyscrapers

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has officially outpaced the United States (US) in the number of skyscrapers reaching 300 metres or more, according to a newly published report by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH).

The UAE now has 37 completed supertall buildings, placing it second in the world behind China, which leads with 122. The US, once the birthplace of the skyscraper, currently has 31 in this category.

This achievement underscores the UAE’s rapid transformation into a global hub for high-rise innovation.

Dubai remains the centrepiece of this growth, with the 828-metre Burj Khalifa continuing to dominate the skyline. High-rise contributions from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have also played a role in advancing the nation’s vertical profile.

The Burj Khalifa stands tall in downtown Dubai as the sun sets. Photo: X

Beyond its record-breaking towers, the country’s approach integrates architectural aesthetics with strategic goals—enhancing international visibility, supporting economic diversification, and fostering tourism.

In broader tall-building rankings, the UAE stands third globally for buildings exceeding 150 metres, with 346 structures, and has 159 buildings taller than 200 metres. These figures further highlight the country’s commitment to sustainable urban development and cutting-edge design.

This shift in rankings represents more than numerical progress; it signals a broader rebalancing in global cityscapes. The UAE’s rise reflects its long-term planning, infrastructure investment, and ambition to lead in shaping next-generation urban environments.

Top 10 countries with supertall skyscrapers (300m+):