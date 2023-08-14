UAE: Pakistani motion designer wins Rs 2 lakh in Emirates draw

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Pakistani expat won the grand prize of Dirhams 10,000 (Rs 2,25,855) in the latest Emirates Draw Mega7.

The winner Talal Tariq Khalil— bagged the mega prize recently after he matched five out of seven digits of the winning sequence at the Emirates Draw.

Also Read UAE: Indian electrician wins Rs 2 lakh in scratch card game

Khalil, who works as a Motion Designer, saw the win as a cornerstone for his parents’ dream home.

Expressing his gratitude for their unwavering support, he told Emirates organizers, “I dream of a home for my parents. This win of Dirhams 10,000 in MEGA7 Raffle is the first brick. I want to save Dirhams 10,000 for a rainy day, and I will continue to play for the grand prize of Dirhams 100 million! With the Emirates Airline draw I believe the dream will soon become a reality.”

About Emirates draw

Emirates Draw provides participants with the opportunity to play three games every week. Its MEGA7 offers a grand prize of Dirhams 100 million (Rs 2,25,85,53,000), the largest prize across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

EASY6, a simple weekly draw, offers a grand prize of Dirhams 15 million (33,87,82,950).

Emirates Draw launched its FAST5 game recently which offers participants the fastest route to winning with a single Dirhams 25 (Rs 564) ticket.

Participants not only compete for the impressive grand prize of Dirhams 25,000 every month for the next 25 years, but three participants can also win substantial amounts of Dirhams 75,000 (Rs 16,93,914), Dirhams 50,000 (Rs 11,29,276) and Dirhams 25,000 (Rs 5,64,638) each in the raffle draw.

Participants can participate in the Emirates Draw games by purchasing their tickets from the official website or the application available on both Android and Apple stores.

Upcoming games will be broadcast live across the digital platforms of Emirates Draw YouTube, Facebook and the official website.