UAE: Petrol, diesel prices announced for September 2024

The UAE fuel price committee has released the updated petrol and diesel prices for September 2024 with the updated rates taking effect from Sunday. The changes were reported by, WAM, reflecting the latest adjustments in fuel costs across the country.

The new rates are as follows

Super 98 will cost 2.90 Dhirams per litre.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dhs 2.78 a litre, down from 2.93 Dhs the previous month

E-Plus 91 will cost 2.7 Dhs a 1 per litre.

Meanwhile, Diesel will cost 2.78 Dhs per litre, down from 2.95 Dhs the previous month

The Emirates has been constantly revising retail petrol prices on the last day of the month ever since the government deregulated oil prices to bring them in line with global rates.

The approved fuel prices are based on the world market price of oil,– both an increase or decrease- with the addition of the distribution costs of the fuel companies.



