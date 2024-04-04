UAE: Prez orders payment of all student loans in public schools

Student loans worth DH 155 million (Rs 3,51,84,94,214) will be paid as part of the initiative aiming to support youth education, according to state-run news agency WAM.

Published: 4th April 2024
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Dubai: In a significant development, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ordered on Thursday, April 4, the payment of all student loans until the academic year 2023-2024, giving debt relief to public school students in the UAE.

Only students who reside in the country and are registered in public schools will benefit from this initiative, which will cover all student debts until the academic year 2023-2024, the report said.

The initiative will be rolled out in coordination with the Emirates Foundation for School Education.

