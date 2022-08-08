UAE princess raises voice against Israeli airstrikes on Gaza strip

UAE princess Hend bint Faisal Al-Qasimi is continuously raising her voice against Israel bombing Palestinian territory and killing civilians including babies.

In a recent tweet, she compared the deaths of Muslims in various wars to the holocaust.

Claiming that 12.5 million Muslims died in wars in the past 25 years, she wrote, “You never hear a Muslim writing books, movies, starts a law that if you don’t sympathize with our plight you are less of a human.

We forgive & move on.”

In another tweet, she blamed the media for justifying the killing of babies in the Gaza strip. She wrote, “The media that is controlled by you know who, wants you to NOT EVEN FEEL AN OUNCE OF SYMPATHY FOR THE DEAD BABIES, by claiming their terrorist Daddies DELIBERATELY USED them as HUMAN SHIELDS”.

Comparing the killings of Palestinians in the Gaza strip, she wrote, “We’ve all cried at what the Nazis have done to the Jews in Germany. Yet, it’s funny how the very same Jewish Zionists don’t cry at the EXACT SAME thing that they are doing to the Palestinians. Take their homes if they don’t leave, terrorize them & bomb it”.

The UAE princes slammed the US for terming the killings as ‘self defense’ and wrote, “Israel frames Gaza for ‘preparing’ for an Islamic Jihad. So, it sees bombing and killing civilians and babies as perfectly understandable and justified.

The USA is calling this ‘self defense’.”

Ceasefire between Israel, Palestinian militants comes into force

Meanwhile, the ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants has come into force. The ceasefire is brokered by Egypt.

The ceasefire, which both sides had confirmed, came into force at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

On Monday, United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency closed-door meeting to discuss the latest escalation. Among the nations that initiated the meeting is UAE, a UNSC member.