UAE: Private, public firms urged to work from home amid unstable weather

Abu Dhabi: As the forecast predicts unstable weather conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the authorities have urged public and private sector firms to allow employees to work remotely.

Taking to social media, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) on Sunday, February 11, called on private sector companies to allow flexible working patterns. This notification was issued for Monday, February 12.

MOHRE advised that necessary measures need to be taken by companies to ensure outdoor work, if necessary to resume, complying with the occupational health and safety requirements.

“Companies also need to ensure the health and safety of workers commuting to and from outdoor work locations,” it added.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation calls on private sector companies across the UAE to apply flexible working patterns tomorrow, Monday, 12 February, given the expected weather conditions.



“Necessary measures need to be taken by companies to ensure outdoor work,… — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) February 11, 2024

On Saturday, February 10, Dubai government employees were ordered to work remotely on Monday, February 12, due to the unfavourable weather conditions.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai issued instructions for remote working for government employees.

Under @HamdanMohammed's directives, Monday, 12 February, 2024 will be a remote working day for employees of all Dubai government entities, due to weather conditions. This applies to all government employees in #Dubai, except for roles that need on-site presence at the workplace. pic.twitter.com/AyOQ6ITNIb — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 10, 2024

Similarly, educational institutions, including schools, nurseries, and universities, are advised to provide remote learning options to students.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has emphasized the importance of adapting learning methods to cater to the diverse needs of all stakeholders.

With unpredictable weather predicted, we ask all Dubai private schools, nurseries, and universities to be flexible when considering the needs of parents, staff & students and provide the option of distance learning on Monday, Feb 12. Stay safe everyone. ☂️ pic.twitter.com/gLcHHoO1v0 — KHDA | هيئة المعرفة والتنمية البشرية بدبي (@KHDA) February 10, 2024

On Monday morning, UAE residents woke up to heavy rainfall, thunder, lightning and hailstones.

The NCM predicts that the UAE will experience persistent rain, wind, and unstable weather throughout Monday.

Taking to X, the centre said that the weather situation “will deepen again”, with heavy rainfall and winds of up to 70 km/h expected across the UAE.