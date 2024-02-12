UAE: Private, public firms urged to work from home amid unstable weather

Abu Dhabi: As the forecast predicts unstable weather conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the authorities have urged public and private sector firms to allow employees to work remotely.
Taking to social media, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) on Sunday, February 11, called on private sector companies to allow flexible working patterns. This notification was issued for Monday, February 12.
MOHRE advised that necessary measures need to be taken by companies to ensure outdoor work, if necessary to resume, complying with the occupational health and safety requirements.
“Companies also need to ensure the health and safety of workers commuting to and from outdoor work locations,” it added.
On Saturday, February 10, Dubai government employees were ordered to work remotely on Monday, February 12, due to the unfavourable weather conditions.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai issued instructions for remote working for government employees.
Similarly, educational institutions, including schools, nurseries, and universities, are advised to provide remote learning options to students.
The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has emphasized the importance of adapting learning methods to cater to the diverse needs of all stakeholders.
On Monday morning, UAE residents woke up to heavy rainfall, thunder, lightning and hailstones.
The NCM predicts that the UAE will experience persistent rain, wind, and unstable weather throughout Monday.
Taking to X, the centre said that the weather situation “will deepen again”, with heavy rainfall and winds of up to 70 km/h expected across the UAE.