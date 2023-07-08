UAE private sector hiring surges for 14th consecutive month

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) job market sees the 14th consecutive month of growth in June, driven by non-oil sectors’ acceleration, according to S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), a survey designed to provide an overview of the private sector.

The demand for new employees in the country was driven by new orders, which hit a four-year high in June.

The UAE PMI in June was up to 56.9 to 55.5 in May, a reading tracking activity in the private sector on measures such as orders received, labour costs, new hires, etc.

June saw growth in retail, travel, tourism, and tech sectors, boosted by the Eid holidays and new hiring.

Also Read Indian matchmaker Sima Aunty to join Mahzooz Draw Live on Saturday

“Income into new jobs rose in June, but activity continued to pick up, with more job creation and purchasing activity expanding,” Andrew Harker, director of economics at S&P Global Market Intelligence was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“This should therefore support further increases in staffing levels in the months to come as firms try to keep on top of workloads,” Harker added.

The increase in business activity at the end of the second quarter of 2023 also rise employment opportunities.

It is reported that the rise in new orders will be supported by increased customer demand and promotional offers, which will help sustain sales.