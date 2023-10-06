UAE: Ras Al Khaimah to ban single-use plastic bags from 2024

This aligns with the recent pan-UAE blanket ban on single-use plastics.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th October 2023 6:34 pm IST
UAE: Ras Al Khaimah to ban single-use plastic bags from 2024
Photo: Unsplash

Abu Dhabi: A ban on the single-use of plastic bags in the city of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), will come into effect from January 1, 2024.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The Law No. 4 of 2023 was announced on X, formerly Twitter, by Environmental Protection and Development Authority (EPDA) on Wednesday, October 4.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia: Filipino domestic worker found dead with multiple stab wounds

Through this issued law, both the use and circulation of plastic bags will be banned in Ras Al Khaimah.

MS Education Academy

“Single-use plastic bags are the bags provided to you by stores including those given out at grocery stores, bakeries, and clothing and electronics shops, among others,” EPDA said.

Other UAE cities have already implemented a ban or limit the use of single-use plastics.

  • On June 1, 2022, Abu Dhabi implemented a ban on single-use plastics
  • Since July 1, 2022, retailers in Dubai have been charging 25 fils per bag
  • Sharjah introduced a 25-fil tariff for single-use plastic bags from October 1, 2022, with a ban set to take effect from January 1, 2024
  • Umm Al Quwain and Ajman implemented a plastic bag ban starting from January 1, 2023.

This aligns with the recent pan-UAE blanket ban on single-use plastics.

UAE will ban plastic or foam products such as cups, plates, cutlery, containers, and boxes starting January 1, 2026.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th October 2023 6:34 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button