UAE: Ras Al Khaimah to ban single-use plastic bags from 2024

Abu Dhabi: A ban on the single-use of plastic bags in the city of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), will come into effect from January 1, 2024.

The Law No. 4 of 2023 was announced on X, formerly Twitter, by Environmental Protection and Development Authority (EPDA) on Wednesday, October 4.

Through this issued law, both the use and circulation of plastic bags will be banned in Ras Al Khaimah.

“Single-use plastic bags are the bags provided to you by stores including those given out at grocery stores, bakeries, and clothing and electronics shops, among others,” EPDA said.

وفقاً للقانون رقم (4) لسنة 2023 سيبدأ تطبيق منع تداول الأكياس البلاستيكية ذات الاستخدام الواحد في إمارة رأس الخيمة #رأس_الخيمة_خالية_من_البلاستيك pic.twitter.com/sOQQoqN6zd — هيئة حماية البيئة والتنمية في رأس الخيمة (@epdarak) October 4, 2023

Other UAE cities have already implemented a ban or limit the use of single-use plastics.

On June 1, 2022, Abu Dhabi implemented a ban on single-use plastics

Since July 1, 2022, retailers in Dubai have been charging 25 fils per bag

Sharjah introduced a 25-fil tariff for single-use plastic bags from October 1, 2022, with a ban set to take effect from January 1, 2024

Umm Al Quwain and Ajman implemented a plastic bag ban starting from January 1, 2023.

This aligns with the recent pan-UAE blanket ban on single-use plastics.

UAE will ban plastic or foam products such as cups, plates, cutlery, containers, and boxes starting January 1, 2026.