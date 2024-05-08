UAE: Ras Al Khaimah to launch air taxis by 2027

The authorities in Ras Al Khaimah has announced plans to launch electric air taxi services by 2027.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, May 7, at the Arabian Travel Market 2024 in Dubai.

Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) and Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Skyports Infrastructure to design, develop, and operate an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) ecosystem in the emirate.

This MoU will see Skyports develop a network of vertiports to connect key attractions across Ras Al Khaimah, propelling the Emirate as a destination of the future and aligning with RAKTA’s Strategic Plan 2030, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

“This project will integrate Skyports’ vertiport infrastructure with RAKTA’s existing transport network, providing fast transport to Ras Al Khaimah’s most popular areas and attractions, including Al Marjan Island, Al Hamra and Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest peak.

Air taxi services will significantly reduce travel time to these areas, such as Al Marjan Island to Jebel Jais will take less than 20 minutes, compared to around 70 minutes by car.

توقيع مذكرة تفاهم بين هيئة رأس الخيمة للمواصلات وهيئة رأس الخيمة لتنمية السياحة وشركة سكاي بورتس لتوفير وسائل نقل جوية مستدامة بحلول عام 2027



Signing a MoU between RAKTA, RAKTDA, and Skyports to provide sustainable air transport by 2027#هيئة_رأس_الخيمة_للمواصلات #RAKTA pic.twitter.com/zwUuul0yIV — RAK Transport Authority (@RakTransport) May 8, 2024

Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said, “In the next two years, we aim to build the infrastructure and facilities for an electric-powered transit system that will redefine how tourists experience Ras Al Khaimah.”

The vertiport network is set to contribute to the emirate’s goal of attracting 3.5 million visitors annually by 2030.