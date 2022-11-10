UAE reduces visa validity for expats at free zones

Abu Dhabi: The authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reduced the validity of residency visas for free zones from three years to two, local media reported.

The new validity period went into effect from October 3, 2022 — when the new UAE visa reforms were rolled out.

The free zones authorities sent circulars to clients informing them of the change.

It said all residence visas that are currently under process will reflect the new validity.

Meanwhile, residence visas that have already been issued will remain valid for three years until renewal.

As per a report by the Khaleej Times, the UAE has around 40 diverse free zones that allow ex-pats and international investors to obtain complete business ownership.

These areas, which are governed by a unique set of rules and regulations, offer residents greater flexibility and reduced rates, making them very popular.