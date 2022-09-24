UAE: Rs 4 lakhs fine, 2 years jail for keeping lost property

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Public Prosecution announced the imposition of a fine of up to 20,000 Dirhams (Rs 4,42,435) and 2 years jail for those keeping lost property.

According to article 454 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021, anyone who owns or keeps with the intention of owning any property that they do not have the right to will be punished.

According to the UAE law, finder of any lost and/or abandoned property is oblige to submit such properties or moneys to the police within 48 hours and may not act ownership on them; violation of such act is subject to criminal liability.

On September 16, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Public Prosecution announced the imposition of a fine of up to 20,000 Dirhams (Rs 4,33,909) and jail term for those motorist who flee the scene post an accident.